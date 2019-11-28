Han Seo Hee shares last text exchange with Hara, grieving her passing





Han Seo Hee took to her personal Instagram to express her condolences to late Goo Hara.

On November 29 KST, she posted a screenshot of text messages she exchanged with Hara. In a caption she wrote, "You know what I said during the viewing while holding your hands right? Promise me you'd keep your promise. If you don't come in my dream, I would be really upset. Please show up in my dream. I have so much to talk to you. Hara, I love you. Love you forever."



Below is the full translation of the text exchange.





"I'll come straight to your house", says Hara on the left text bubbles. Han Seo Hee replied, "I'll come pick you up" Hara continued, "I miss you. Seo Hee. I want to cry and I want to talk with you. This sucks..I'm going to bed...I'll just take meds and sleep all day tomorrow by myself. My baby. I'm tearing up." Han Seo Hee's last reply was "Don't cry. Come talk to me. Everything will be fine."





