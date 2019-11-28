10

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Han Seo Hee shares last text exchange with Hara, grieving her passing

Han Seo Hee took to her personal Instagram to express her condolences to late Goo Hara

On November 29 KST, she posted a screenshot of text messages she exchanged with Hara. In a caption she wrote, "You know what I said during the viewing while holding your hands right? Promise me you'd keep your promise. If you don't come in my dream, I would be really upset. Please show up in my dream. I have so much to talk to you. Hara, I love you. Love you forever." 

Below is the full translation of the text exchange. 


"I'll come straight to your house", says Hara on the left text bubbles. Han Seo Hee replied, "I'll come pick you up" Hara continued, "I miss you. Seo Hee. I want to cry and I want to talk with you. This sucks..I'm going to bed...I'll just take meds and sleep all day tomorrow by myself. My baby. I'm tearing up." Han Seo Hee's last reply was "Don't cry. Come talk to me. Everything will be fine."


Somethinggood212 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Ok I don’t wanna sound rude or anything but it seems that most of hara’s friends had depression and mental issues and are kinda problematic ,i mean imagine all of these people are hanging out together ,it seems like there were not good for each other and kinda had not so good influence on each other.

Ohboy697,135 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

So HSH makes people think she is their friend and then screws them over. Okay.

