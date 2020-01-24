4

Eric Nam shows off his fatherly side on 'U Are The World'

Eric Nam got to show off his fatherly side on the new MBC pilot program titled 'U Are The World'

The January 24th episode focused on the children learning Lunar New Years Games. Unfortunately, one of the contestants was eliminated in a game which led to tears. 

Eric Nam immediately comforted the child and held him while he patted his back. Many netizens noticed the kind gesture, saying: 

"He has such good empathy skills towards children."

"It makes me feel that Eric received a lot of love while he was growing up."

"Eric Nam just shines when you look at him."


What do you think? 

