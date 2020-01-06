9

9

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Gagman Choi Young Soo resumes streaming activities after being fired from EBS' 'Tok Tok Boni Hani' for abusing Busters' Chaeyeon, insists his innocence

Gagman Choi Young Soo has resumed streaming activities after he was fired from EBS's 'Tok Tok Boni Hani' for abuse towards Busters' Chaeyeon

The entertainer was fired and has since insisted on his innocence even though he was caught on tape viciously hitting Chaeyeon on the arm. The comedian had previously run his streaming channel but deleted all the videos after the controversy. However, he recently returned with streams of him playing games.

During one of the streams, Choi Young Soo notably referred to his scandal with EBS, stating: "Viewers, be careful in this world and don't experience unjustified actions. Don't step on s**** while walking in this cold and harsh reality. This world is dirty and has a lot of s****. Be careful." 


'Tok Tok Boni Hani' is now canceled due to the harassment scandal as Choi Young Soo continues to state that he didn't hit Chaeyeon despite video evidence. 

jungkook2020201 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

he bitter af lol

popularit1,086 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

if im not mistaken tok tok boni hani isnt cancelled anymore and chaeyeon will be on the program still just not him

