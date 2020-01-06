Gagman Choi Young Soo resumes streaming activities after being fired from EBS' 'Tok Tok Boni Hani' for abusing Busters' Chaeyeon, insists his innocence

Gagman Choi Young Soo has resumed streaming activities after he was fired from EBS's 'Tok Tok Boni Hani' for abuse towards Busters' Chaeyeon.

The entertainer was fired and has since insisted on his innocence even though he was caught on tape viciously hitting Chaeyeon on the arm. The comedian had previously run his streaming channel but deleted all the videos after the controversy. However, he recently returned with streams of him playing games.

During one of the streams, Choi Young Soo notably referred to his scandal with EBS, stating: "Viewers, be careful in this world and don't experience unjustified actions. Don't step on s**** while walking in this cold and harsh reality. This world is dirty and has a lot of s****. Be careful."





'Tok Tok Boni Hani' is now canceled due to the harassment scandal as Choi Young Soo continues to state that he didn't hit Chaeyeon despite video evidence.