Han Ye Seul's nose piercing and new chest tattoo bring about netizen buzz

Han Ye Seul's new look has been bringing about a lot of netizen buzz.

The actress made headlines with her punk look at the Golden Disc Awards but has also revealed that she got a new chest tattoo featuring three swords.

Netizens have been reacting to her new look, stating:

"It's her body. She can do whatever she wants to it."

"Who would be able to rock that style if it's not Han Ye Seul. Leave her alone."

"G-Dragon can get tattoos and get called a fashionista but she can't? It's just self-expression."

What do you think of Han Ye Seul's new look?