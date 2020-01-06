10

4

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

Han Ye Seul's nose piercing and new chest tattoo bring about netizen buzz

AKP STAFF

Han Ye Seul's new look has been bringing about a lot of netizen buzz.

The actress made headlines with her punk look at the Golden Disc Awards but has also revealed that she got a new chest tattoo featuring three swords.

Netizens have been reacting to her new look, stating:

"It's her body. She can do whatever she wants to it."

"Who would be able to rock that style if it's not Han Ye Seul. Leave her alone."

"G-Dragon can get tattoos and get called a fashionista but she can't? It's just self-expression."

What do you think of Han Ye Seul's new look? 

  1. Han Ye Seul
6 8,886 Share 71% Upvoted

2

nunyabsnss61 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

Her body, her choice. Society would be so much better if we just let people be who they want to be and stopped placing standards on them. So many people who felt alone and judged would still be here.

Share

-5

guest_baby-1,052 pts 45 minutes ago 3
45 minutes ago
Share

3 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

X1
Netizens react to X1's disbandment
3 hours ago   14   38,681
Park Bom
Park Bom wishes for a 2NE1 reunion
4 hours ago   22   4,926
IZ*ONE
IZ*ONE reportedly to resume their activities
11 hours ago   58   38,817

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND