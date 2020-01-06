Red Velvet's Joy and Super Junior's Kyuhyun show off their awkward relationship on 'The Salty Tour'



Red Velvet's Joy and Super Junior's Kyuhyun showed off their awkward relationship on the January 6th broadcast of tvN's 'The Salty Tour'.

The two are part of a group heading to Spain with some other members along with Park Myung Soo, Han Hye Jin, and Lee Yong Jin.



Although Joy and Kyuhyun are labelmates at SM, the two showed off their awkward relationship on camera. Kyuhyun stated: "I don't get close with female hoobaes/juniors" while Joy replied: "I went to his concert. He said 'Thank you for coming even though we're not close'."



Hopefully, the two get closer as they proceed to get to know each other more on the trip!