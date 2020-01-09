f(x)'s Luna opens official Facebook and YouTube accounts!

f(x)'s Luna has opened up official Facebook and YouTube accounts!
Luna previously revealed she opened an official Twitter, and on January 8, she opened up her official Facebook page and YouTube channel, where fans can get more of the idol star.
In other news, Luna signed with Humap Contents in October of 2019.
Stay tuned for updates on Luna and f(x).
