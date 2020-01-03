f(x)'s Luna opens official Twitter account!

f(x)'s Luna opened up an official Twitter account!



On January 3, Luna shared the below image on Twitter along with the message, "Luna's official Twitter is open. Through Luna's official Twitter, we plan to reveal various content in the future, so we ask for a lot of love and interest."



In other news, Luna signed with Humap Contents in October of 2019.



루나(LUNA)의 공식 트위터가 오픈되었습니다

앞으로 루나(LUNA)의 공식 트위터을 통해

다양한 콘텐츠를 공개할 예정이오니, 많은 관심과 사랑 부탁드립니다😊



LUNA Official twitter is Open!

Stay tuned for LUNA's new updates on this Official twitter! #루나 #luna #휴맵컨텐츠 #humapcontents pic.twitter.com/IMKnAH9Aq3 — 루나[Luna] (@official__luna) January 3, 2020