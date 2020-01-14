10

4

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jaejoong tells a heartbreaking story in 'Tender Love' MV

AKP STAFF

Jaejoong has dropped his music video for "Tender Love"!

The JYJ member is back with his first Korean album since 'No.X' in 2016, and the MV for his title song tells the heartbreaking story of two people who go their separate ways. "Tender Love" is the lead track of Jaejoong's second mini album 'Love Song', and it's about holding onto memories of a past love.

Watch Jaejoong's "Tender Love" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

  1. JYJ
  2. Jaejoong
  3. TENDER LOVE
2

soum5,962 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

KING JJ IS BACK!!👑 Beautiful song it was worth the wait! His vocals are beautiful and the cast did great 👏 The whole mini album is amazing, love it ❤️ I hope he gets the chance to perform it live on music shows 😊 For now I am looking forward to his audio shows on NAVER NOW starting in a few hours 😁 Also the album is called 'Love Ballad' not 'Love song' 😊

2

tvxqdom2,835 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

Beautiful song😍 Amazing vocals...everything he does is always so good. I love when he sings in korean🤩 I hope someday I'll attend one of his concerts👑

