Jaejoong tells a heartbreaking story in 'Tender Love' MV

Jaejoong has dropped his music video for "Tender Love"!



The JYJ member is back with his first Korean album since 'No.X' in 2016, and the MV for his title song tells the heartbreaking story of two people who go their separate ways. "Tender Love" is the lead track of Jaejoong's second mini album 'Love Song', and it's about holding onto memories of a past love.



Watch Jaejoong's "Tender Love" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!