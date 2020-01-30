EXO's Suho to release a solo OST for his ongoing web drama 'How Are U Bread'

EXO's Suho will be releasing a solo OST for his ongoing web drama, 'How Are U Bread'!

In 'How Are U Bread', Suho plays the role of the male lead Han Do Woo, a pastry genius whose bread grants people's wishes. The drama is currently streaming via KT's mobile app 'seezn'.

Suho's upcoming OST, titled "SEDANSOGU", will be a romantic, heartwarming theme song to "How Are U Bread", set for release this February 1 at 6 PM KST. According to reports, Suho also recently re-recorded the OST in light of its digital release, and so listeners will be able to enjoy a slightly different version from the first recording used in the drama.



Have you been keeping up with Suho's 'How Are U Bread'?