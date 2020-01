CIX's Bae Jin Young will be appearing as a special guest at Kim Jae Hwan's upcoming solo concert, 'Illusion' in Busan!

The two former Wanna One members will be having a miniature reunion this February 1 during Kim Jae Hwan's Busan solo concert, no doubt to the delight of many of their fans. Meanwhile, Bae Jin Young's group CIX will also be greeting fans via their 1st fan meeting, 'Hello, FIX' from February 22-23 in Seoul.