EXO's Chanyeol purchases a five-story building in Seoul for 2.27 billion KRW

EXO's Chanyeol has made a major real estate purchase with an 80% down payment in cash.



According to media reports, Chanyeol signed a 2.27 billion KRW (about USD $1.96 million) real estate contract for the ownership of a five-story building located in proximity to Ewha Woman's University Station in Seoul. The payment on the building was made back in August of 2019.

It was reported he paid 80% of the price in cash, with the rest with a collateral loan on the building itself. Local real estate professionals shared the building has a potential of higher value as the area surrounding the building is undergoing urban renewal.



