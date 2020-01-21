14

Posted by germainej

EVERGLOW unveil otherworldly teaser images for 'Reminiscence'

EVERGLOW have unveiled otherworldly teaser images for 'Reminiscence'.

In the teaser images, EVERGLOW glitter against what looks to be stars and an eerie stone setting. Fans can expect more concept photos next, a track list on January 25, music video teaser on the 29th, highlight medley on the 31st, and their official album and MV release on February 3 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on EVERGLOW!

bartkun
1 hour ago
I'm kind of curious are many people in Kpop industry an DC Comics fans? Because many times we see those planets, universes, doppelgangers, theory crafting all over everything.

pink-aca
1 hour ago

They are so pretty. 😍

