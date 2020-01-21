The Boyz have revealed different logo teasers for their first album.
The Boyz' first album 'Reveal' is releasing on February 10, but before then, the group revealed teasers of different logo teasers. This also marks their first comeback since member Hwall left in October of last year.
Stay tuned for updates on The Boyz' 'Reveal'!
The Boyz reveal different logo teasers for 1st album
