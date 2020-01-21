5

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

The Boyz reveal different logo teasers for 1st album

The Boyz have revealed different logo teasers for their first album.

The Boyz' first album 'Reveal' is releasing on February 10, but before then, the group revealed teasers of different logo teasers. This also marks their first comeback since member Hwall left in October of last year.

Angestic11169 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

Those guys are so cool. Can't wait to see what they will bring to table. ☺️💚

hakmyeon127 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

I'm so excited! Although I miss Hwall :(

