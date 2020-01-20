EVERGLOW release an occult time table for their 1st mini album 'Reminiscence'

EVERGLOW have released a mystical time table for their 1st mini album comeback!

According to the time table below, the rookie girl group will kick off official teasers for their comeback promotions this January 22 with a series of concept photos. Afterward, fans can look forward to more content such as an album tracklist, an MV teaser, a highlight medley, and more, leading up to the full release of EVERGLOW's 1st mini album 'Reminiscence' this February 3 at 6 PM KST.



Are you looking forward to EVERGLOW's new comeback concept?