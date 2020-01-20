iKON drop a powerful concept trailer for their first comeback as 6-members

iKON have just dropped a powerful concept trailer for their first comeback since regrouping as 6-members!

In the dramatic concept trailer, member Bobby delivers a quiet, yet impactful monologue as iKON gear up for the beginning of a new era - the 'I Decide' era. The upcoming album series will follow iKON's previous album patterns such as the 'New Kids' series, the 'Begin' series, the 'Return' series, and more.



Watch above as each of the iKON members confidently prepare to make decision about their own futures, while you wait for the group's full comeback this February 6 at 6 PM KST!

