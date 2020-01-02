2

1

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

Eunji personally alludes to her scandal with Han Seung Woo

AKP STAFF

Eunji laughed off her scandal with Han Seung Woo.

She and X1/VICTON's leader Han Seung Woo found themselves wrapped in a scandal earlier today. Their label Play M had denied that the two were in a relationship, but just that they were close because they were sunbae-hoobae in the same label. 

During her radio 'Jung Eun Ji's Gayo Plaza' today, one of the listeners messaged her and wrote, "Unni, I heard your boyfriend is so good looking. Please show off your couple ring." Eunji laughed and said, "When will this happen in real life?", effectively denying her scandal.

  1. A Pink
  2. Eunji
  3. VICTON
  4. Seungwoo
  5. X1
  6. Han Seung Woo
1 10,201 Share 67% Upvoted

2

YukihinaLV35 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

why tf in korea a normal thing like dating is scandal

its like they commited crime

wtf is wrong with korea

Share
misc.
New idol band 2Z confirms debut date
52 minutes ago   0   1,665
2PM, Jun.K
2PM's Jun.K to discharge from the military today
7 hours ago   11   14,669

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND