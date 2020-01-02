Eunji personally alludes to her scandal with Han Seung Woo

Eunji laughed off her scandal with Han Seung Woo.
She and X1/VICTON's leader Han Seung Woo found themselves wrapped in a scandal earlier today. Their label Play M had denied that the two were in a relationship, but just that they were close because they were sunbae-hoobae in the same label.
During her radio 'Jung Eun Ji's Gayo Plaza' today, one of the listeners messaged her and wrote, "Unni, I heard your boyfriend is so good looking. Please show off your couple ring." Eunji laughed and said, "When will this happen in real life?", effectively denying her scandal.
Log in to comment