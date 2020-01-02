Eunji personally alludes to her scandal with Han Seung Woo

Eunji laughed off her scandal with Han Seung Woo.

She and X1/VICTON's leader Han Seung Woo found themselves wrapped in a scandal earlier today. Their label Play M had denied that the two were in a relationship, but just that they were close because they were sunbae-hoobae in the same label.

During her radio 'Jung Eun Ji's Gayo Plaza' today, one of the listeners messaged her and wrote, "Unni, I heard your boyfriend is so good looking. Please show off your couple ring." Eunji laughed and said, "When will this happen in real life?", effectively denying her scandal.