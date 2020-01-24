TWICE's Momo gives fans Lunar New Years greeting

TWICE's Momo sent fans a cheerful Lunar New Year greeting accompanied by a number of gorgeous selfies!

The group's official Instagram account posted the greeting on January 24th with a caption that reads: "ONCEs have a happy lunar new year! Eat a lot of yummy things! Stay healthy! Have a wonderful lunar new year."

Momo is seen showing off her beautiful visuals as she poses for a number of selfies. The group recently finished promoting their eight mini-album titled 'Feel Special'.



