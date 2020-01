Dream Catcher's main vocalist Siyeon will be making her solo debut this month!

According to Dream Catcher Company, Siyeon's 1st digital solo single "Paradise" will be out this coming January 29. Furthermore, the company hinted that Siyeon's solo digital single will be the first clue toward Dream Catcher's next comeback storyline, also indicating that a Dream Catcher comeback is in the near future!

Look out for Dream Catcher Siyeon's solo debut single, coming next week!