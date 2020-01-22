iKON reveal complex teaser film for the 'Definition of 'I Decide''

iKON have revealed a complex teaser film titled 'Definition of 'I Decide'', ahead of their 3rd mini album comeback.

In the unique art film, iKON define the title of their 3rd mini album 'I Decide' by shifting through numerous words beginning with each single letter of 'I Decide', hinting at the infinite possibilities of their latest comeback concept.

Meanwhile, iKON are set to make their first comeback as 6-members this coming February 6 at 6 PM KST. Keep an eye out for more of iKON's teasers until then!