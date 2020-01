Idol band IZ is returning this month with their 3rd single album, 'The Day'!

For this comeback, IZ will be returning with a dreamlike, sentimental sound in their title track, also called "The Day". The boys have recently wrapped up both their individual and group concept images ahead of their full single album release, coming up on January 31 at 6 PM KST.

Check out IZ's 'The Day' concept photos below!