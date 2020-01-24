Exclusive interview with Amber Liu

Amber Liu recently kicked off her 2020 “X” tour in Fresno, California on January 24 following the release of her album “X.” Guest artists Justine Carradine and Meg & Dia will tour with Amber from January 17 to February 4, while Justin Park will open from February 5 to February 22.

Before her concert in San Francisco, Amber took the time to answer some questions with allkpop. Check them out below!



Not too long ago, you released your album ‘X,’ which included various tracks that openly shared your story with fans. What kind of message do you want to share with fans with this new album?

Amber Liu: I think it’s just my thoughts over the past few years. It’s been ten years since I’ve started, and you know within those ten years a lot has happened, I have to say. I guess what I really wanted to show fans, and even myself, with this whole project for ‘X,’ was just my growth and progress because as human beings, we’re never perfect. I hope that whoever listens to my album, listens to my songs, or comes across my videos can just take away some food for thought and just know that they’re not alone. Hopefully, if they can find strength through it, then that’s an even bigger plus.

This album is your first album as an independent artist — what are your biggest challenges as a solo artist?

AL: Because I wanted to do everything, I had to. my team was like, “Are you sure you want to do that many things? Are you sure you want to do this?” I’m like, “Yes.” It was all really just testing myself and seeing where my limits were. I definitely had a lot of support from my team, from my crew, and I wouldn’t have been able to do any of this without any of their help. So it’s also just, for me, to learn to be okay with asking for help. Being okay with asking and not having to think, “Oh, I have to do this on my own because it’s my own, it’s my decision,” but you know, to be open to receiving love.





In regards to working on music in the U.S., more specifically in Los Angeles, how has it been different from working in Korea?

AL: In the business sense for Korea, there’s a very common practice of just having everything under one umbrella in contrast with me working in the States right now. Everything’s very, very separate. I can work with this person, I can work with this person, I can work with this person. So just two very different systems that both have their pros and cons. I’m grounded, doing my best.





What songs have you listened to most recently?

AL: Oh, that’s a very hard question. I think my go-to song is a Linkin Park song. In any mood, whether I’m really happy, sad, angry, stressed, or just in my feels, Linkin Park always me. Sorry, that’s a billion songs, but it’s one artist I turn to and Blink-182 is another one because they’re my childhood heroes. If I had to just choose one song, I’m Christian, so I try to stay faithful and there’s a song that I’m actually playing evert day called “This is Living,” by Hillsong Young & Free and I think it’s a good reminder that you have a purpose in life and that you have something to live for.





What’s one new thing you want to try in 2020?

AL: I was actually thinking about this earlier but other than the deeds like “Be a better person. Be kind. Try to save the planet from global warming,” I want to try to face my fear of heights. I’m very scared of that. I don’t know how I’m going to do that, but I think I’m going to try this year. Maybe. I know I’m lying to myself.





If there’s one thing you want to be remembered for, say in 30 years or so, what would it be?

AL: That I tried.





If you could invite one person — any person — to dinner, who would it be and why?

AL: Bill Gates. Bill freaking Gates because he’s not only a freaking genius and the most successful businessman, but he also does a lot of philanthropy and that’s something that I really admire. You see those articles where he drives a really cheap car and that’s something I really admire and something I want to take after.

Out of all of the hair colors that you have had, which one is your favorite?

AL: I think I got sick of the blue because I had it for too long, but I think it was a very iconic hair color. I’m going to be biased to say that what I have now — the red — is what I like because I did it for one of the old f(x) members when I had this fire red hair and red is my favorite color, so yeah, let’s go with red.





Amber Liu Tour X 2020 North American Dates & Tickets

Jan. 17, 2020 – Fresno, CA – Strummer's

Jan. 18 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield (Tickets)

Jan. 20 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom (Tickets)

Jan. 21 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox (Tickets)

Jan. 23 – Vancouver, BC, CA – The Vogue Theatre

Jan. 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Jan. 26 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre (Tickets)

Jan. 28 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Jan. 30 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II

Jan. 31 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe

Feb. 1 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Feb. 4 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

Feb. 5 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of the Living Arts

Feb. 7 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 (Tickets)

Feb. 8 – Silver Springs, MD – The Fillmore

Feb. 9 – Pittsburgh, PA – Rex Theater

Feb. 11 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew's Hall

Feb. 13 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

Feb. 14 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

Feb. 16 – Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall (Tickets)

Feb. 17 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Feb. 18 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

Feb. 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Feb. 22 – San Diego, CA – Music Box



