Chanyeol and Punch will be collaborating again for another amazing OST.

The pair's 'Goblin' OST - "Stay With Me" - was a giant hit, and they are ready to bring yet another big collaboration. The duo will be singing "Go Away Go Away" for SBS' 'Dr. Romantic'. Their voices will meld beautifully for the OST to express the main character's loneliness.

The OST will be released later tonight at 6PM KST.