Sechskies to open a pop-up cafe for their comeback

Sechskies has a lot planned for their fans.

YG Entertainment announced that the group will be opening a pop-up cafe for their fans for their 'All For You' comeback. The label announced, "To celebrate the release of SECHSKIES 1ST MINI ALBUM [ALL FOR YOU] we will run a POP-UP [YELLOW CAFE] for YELLOWKIES. We will operate MD booth and give WELCOME GIFT. And you can enjoy special space that looks like MV of ALL FOR YOU, photos of the album in YELLOW CAFE."



The cafe will be open from January 29th to February 9th from 11AM-9PM KST. Are you ready for Sechskies' comeback on January 28th?



