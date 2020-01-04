1

BTS, EXO, and Seventeen top boy group brand value rankings for January

BTS has topped the brand-value chart for boy groups in January.

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, BTS was at the top of the January data, followed by EXO and Seventeen. 67,103,533 pieces of data were examined from December 3rd to January 4th.

The rest of the boy groups ranked were, in order, NU'ESTNCTASTROBig BangStray KidsMONSTA XSuper JuniorTXTGOT7SF9Golden ChildSHINeeVIXXINFINITEThe BoyzB2ST2PMCIXAB6IXTVXQBTOBVICTONWINNERHOTSHOTVERIVERYPentagon, and ATEEZ.

  1. BTS
  2. EXO
  3. Seventeen
Congrats to seventeen

and to the cutest person alive aka jun

