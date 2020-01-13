BTOB's Sungjae reveals neon track list for '3X2=6 Part 2'

BTOB's Sungjae has revealed the track list for his upcoming release '3X2=6 Part 2'.



The neon sign teaser image below reveals his title song "W.A.U" and "Chicken".



As previously reported, the BTOB member's '3X2=6' project series will feature two song releases each month for three months. He previously released the songs "Yook" and "For Winter". He also recently revealed a mysterious teaser image with the title "4/6".



Sungjae's part 2 drops on January 10 KST.