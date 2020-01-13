Jaejoong gives audio preview of tracks on 2nd mini album 'Love Song'

Jaejoong has revealed an audio preview of his tracks on 'Love Song'!



The JYJ member is returning with his second mini album 'Love Song' on January 14, and fans can now listen to audio snippets of "About This Fragile, Fragile Love" (literal translation), "Time of the Sea", "Life Support", and "Secret". The teaser video above also features a simple yet chic aesthetic for the songs that are expected to be perfect for cold winter days.



Listen to Jaejoong's 'Love Song' above, and let us know what you think so far!



