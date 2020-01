Seventeen's Seungkwan is trending worldwide as fans celebrate his birthday.

The popular idol has taken on the ninth, seventeenth, and eighteenth place on the trending rankings worldwide as fans congratulate him for his accomplishments.

Fans are using the hashtags #Seungkwan, #BOOtifulBOOday, and #캐럿들의_비타민_승관아_생일축하해 (Happy Birthday to Carat's vitamin Seungkwan) to celebrate, stating:

Happy Birthday to our Bootiful vitamin, Boo Seungkwan!



Keep doing what you love and keep smiling! Thankyou for always taking care of your health and other members too! 같이 화이팅하자!!

🎉🎊🍊#BOOtifulBOOday #캐럿들의_비타민_승관아_생일축하해 @pledis_17 pic.twitter.com/JkoGgulruf — 원。・:* 💜 (@1woo17) January 15, 2020

bringing back this video of seungkwan accidentally throwing his water bottle at the crowd & the fan who got the water bottle threw the water back at him and he kept apologizing to the carat 😭 one of best seungkwan moments ever#BOOtifulBOOday @pledis_17 pic.twitter.com/0rSR9oYvcK — tracy loves cheolhan (@tinkswonhao) January 15, 2020

Happy birthday to Seungkwan!