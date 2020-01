Actor Go Kyung Pyo will be discharged from the military this week.



On January 13, his label CL&COMPANY announced, "Go Kyung Pyo will be discharged from the military on January 15 KST. We plan to hold a small event near the base for fans who want to congratulate and cheer him on."





Go Kyung Pyo enlisted as an active-duty soldier in May of 2018. The film 'Seven Years of Night' was his last project.



Stay tuned for updates on Go Kyung Pyo!