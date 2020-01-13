Lee Jin Hyuk to guest on 'Salty Tour 2' in Taiwan

Lee Jin Hyuk will be featuring as a guest on 'Salty Tour 2' in Taiwan!



On January 13, tvN confirmed, "Lee Jin Hyuk is featuring as a guest on the Taiwan episode." However, the network didn't reveal when they would be filming with the UP10TION member.



The 'Salty Tour 2' episode with Lee Jin Hyuk as a guest is scheduled to air in February.



Stay tuned for updates on Lee Jin Hyuk!