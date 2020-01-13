Red Velvet reveal live performances of 'Psycho' & more from 'ReVe Festival Finale' event

Red Velvet have revealed live performances of "Psycho" and more!



The girl group performed at a small live event for fans, singing "Psycho" and "Remember Forever" from their recent compilation album 'The ReVe Festival: Finale' and their 2015 winter holiday song "Wish Tree". Fans got to sing along as they watched Red Velvet from just a few feet away!



Check out Red Velvet's lives of "Psycho", "Remember Forever", and "Wish Tree" above and below!





