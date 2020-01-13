Red Velvet have revealed live performances of "Psycho" and more!
The girl group performed at a small live event for fans, singing "Psycho" and "Remember Forever" from their recent compilation album 'The ReVe Festival: Finale' and their 2015 winter holiday song "Wish Tree". Fans got to sing along as they watched Red Velvet from just a few feet away!
Check out Red Velvet's lives of "Psycho", "Remember Forever", and "Wish Tree" above and below!
92
17
Posted by18 hours ago
Red Velvet reveal live performances of 'Psycho' & more from 'ReVe Festival Finale' event
Red Velvet have revealed live performances of "Psycho" and more!
8 11,839 Share 84% Upvoted
Log in to comment