TREASURE showcase their 12-member chemistry for the first time in official 'Going Crazy' performance film

The full, 12-member version of TREASURE's "Going Crazy" is finally here!

Well-known among viewers of 'YG Treasure Box' as the show's official 'signal song', many fans were delighted to see the 12-members of TREASURE practicing the choreography for "Going Crazy" together during their recent web reality broadcast. Now, YG Entertainment has released the group's first official performance film, ahead of their debut!

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment's upcoming boy group TREASURE is currently greeting fans through their pre-debut reality series, 'Treasure Map'.