Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

98-liner friends CLC's Yeeun and Lovelyz's Ye In snap selcas during recent hangout

The friendship between Lovelyz's Yein and CLC's Yeeun is going strong!

On January 12 KST, Yein took to Lovelyz's official Instagram account to share a pair of selfies featuring the two girls together during an outing. In the accompanying caption, she mentioned that it had been a long time since the two met, playfully pointing out that they are not only both born in 1998, but share the same Korean initials 'ㅈㅇㅇ'.

In the images, the two idols can be seen dressed down in warm and comfortable clothing, taking a break from sharing something to eat to pose and flash v-signs for the camera.

Fans following Lovelyz's account left a number of comments reacting to the two's special friendship, writing, "What a lovely combination," "The closeness between the 'ㅈㅇㅇ's is wonderful," and "A beautiful girl next to a beautiful girl."


Check out the Instagram post below!

