VERIVERY share unveiled version of previously released 'Guess Who?' dance video

VERIVERY has dropped a special treat for fans!

On January 13 KST, VERIVERY's agency Jellyfish Entertainment released the unveiled version of the video the group was seen dancing in late last month. While the previous version only showed their silhouettes and did not reveal any of the members' identities, this version shows exactly who was where for the very first time.

Meanwhile, VERIVERY is currently promoting their latest single "Lay Back," the latest track off their third mini album 'Face Me.'

Check out the video above!