Yoo Jae Suk continues his yearly gift to 'Coal Briquette Bank'

Yoo Jae Suk continued his annual gift to 'Coal Briquette Bank'.

The NGO confirmed that Yoo Jae Suk had donated 50 million KRW (approximately 43,000 USD) this year. He has been donating yearly since 2013 when he met the group through 'Infinity Challenge'. His donations have been put to use to help families who need coal briquettes to get through the cold winters.

Recently, Yoo Jae Suk won the Daesang at the '2019 SBS Entertainment Awards' as well as the newcomer award at '2019 MBC Entertainment Awards' as Yoo San Seul.