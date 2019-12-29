Yoo Jae Suk wins Rookie Award for the first time at '2019 MBC Entertainment Awards'

Yoo Jae Suk received a Rookie Award for the first time in his career.

At the '2019 MBC Entertainment Award', Yoo Jae Suk won the Male Rookie Award as the trot singer Yoo San Seul. His singer alias is from 'Hangout With Yoo', a character born from his debut as a trot singer alongside comedian Jo Se Ho.

During his acceptance speech, Yoo Jae Suk confessed that he always thought that the Rookie Award was one award he would never be able to receive. After working in the industry for 29 years, this is the second time that the male entertainer has been nominated as a Rookie and the first time that he has won.



"I am confused whether I am standing up here as Yoo Jae Suk or Yoo San Seul," said Yoo Jae Suk. After thanking the PDs of 'Hangout With Yoo', Yoo Jae Suk thanked his own alter ego, Yoo San Seul.

"Mr. San Seul, congratulations," said Yoo Jae Suk.

Congratulations to both Yoo Jae Suk and 'Yoo San Seul'!