Former Momoland member Yeonwoo made a welcome Instagram update showing off her gorgeous visuals.

The idol uploaded a picture on December 29th with the simple caption: "Today is happy too."





Yeonwoo is seen wearing a white knit top while posing for the camera with a fork. Her lovable nature shines through in these pictures.

Yeonwoo has since left her former group Momoland last month. She is currently working as an actress.