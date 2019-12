Yang Joon Il, otherwise known as the 'GD of the 90s' has earned himself a CF for Lotte Home Shopping. Yang Joon Il has become very popular in Korea as the country is under "Yang Joon Il syndrome" ever since appearing on JTBC's 'Sugarman 3'.

In the CF, the singer is seen showing off his rock moves and long hair as he grooves to the beat to his 1991 song "Rebecca" with the lyrics changed to fit Lotte Home Shopping.

Check it out below!