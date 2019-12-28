35

2

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Yoo Jae Suk wins Daesang at '2019 SBS Entertainment awards' and mentions late Sulli and Hara in his acceptance speech

AKP STAFF

Yoo Jae Suk wins Daesang at '2019 SBS Entertainment awards' with 'Running Man', which is the first win in 4 years since his last win at '2015 SBS Entertainment awards'. The veteran entertainer has kept the program running for 9 years.

In his acceptance speech, he thanked all the members, staff, his wife and fans. He said, "I don't know what to say. Thank you so much. I'm very happy and grateful to receive such a big honor when 'Running Man' celebrates its 10 year anniversary next year. At the same time, I'm sorry that I'm receiving this award by myself without all the members." 

While appreciating the guests who appeared on the show he said, "Out of all the guests that appeared on 'Running Man', I think of late Sulli and Goo Hara a lot. I hope both rest in peace and do whatever they want to do there. Thank you." He finished his speech by thanking the viewers. 

Congratulations to Yoo Jae Suk! Check out his full speech below.

  1. Yoo Jae Suk
5 18,763 Share 95% Upvoted

3

bartkun656 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago
He trully is amazing man with beautiful heart.

Share

2

Andrada239758 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

It was really nice of him to mention them in his acceptance speech so that Sulli and Hara's memory keeps staying alive. Also congrats for the award!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND