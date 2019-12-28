Yoo Jae Suk wins Daesang at '2019 SBS Entertainment awards' and mentions late Sulli and Hara in his acceptance speech

Yoo Jae Suk wins Daesang at '2019 SBS Entertainment awards' with 'Running Man', which is the first win in 4 years since his last win at '2015 SBS Entertainment awards'. The veteran entertainer has kept the program running for 9 years.

In his acceptance speech, he thanked all the members, staff, his wife and fans. He said, "I don't know what to say. Thank you so much. I'm very happy and grateful to receive such a big honor when 'Running Man' celebrates its 10 year anniversary next year. At the same time, I'm sorry that I'm receiving this award by myself without all the members."

While appreciating the guests who appeared on the show he said, "Out of all the guests that appeared on 'Running Man', I think of late Sulli and Goo Hara a lot. I hope both rest in peace and do whatever they want to do there. Thank you." He finished his speech by thanking the viewers.

Congratulations to Yoo Jae Suk! Check out his full speech below.

