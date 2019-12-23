'Produce X 101's Lee Mi Dam and Jung Myong Hoon celebrate holidays with R&B-infused 'Hello Christmas' pre-debut single

Lee Mi Dam and Jung Myong Hoon are wishing fans a merry Christmas with a special pre-debut single!



The former 'Produce X 101' contestants released the single "Hello Christmas" on December 23 KST. The duet is a seasonal mid-tempo ballad mixing the jazz-pop genre with the two boys' smooth R&B vocals.



Lee Mi Dam is best known as a former YG Entertainment trainee who not only participated in 'Produce X 101, but his former agency's survival program 'YG Treasure Box' as well. Jung Myong Hoon was also a long-time trainee with Brand New Music. The two will be holding a fan meeting in Seoul on Christmas Day.



Check out the music video above, and stay tuned for their official debut!