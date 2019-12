Over the past few days, UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk has been releasing various behind the scenes cuts for his photobook "My Fairy Tale".

"My Fairy Tale" features photos of Jin Hyuk taken in Switzerland, and the behind the scenes cuts showed various sides of Jin Hyuk - ranging from adorable street photos to chic photoshoots in the snow-covered country.

Check out some of the behind the scenes cuts released below!