Record Label Industry Association of Korea petitions to get rid of real-time charts and to implement commenting under real names

The Record Label Industry Association of Korea (LIAK) petitioned for real names on comments as well as the termination of real-time charts on both music and search words.

Vice-Chairman Yoon Dong Hwan of LIAK posted a formal petition on the Blue House's petition page, saying, "Everything online is becoming fabricated and controlled. We've come to a world where the peoples' interests, media, and culture are freely controlled. Hackers and illegal fabrication are moving the world the way they want to. Korea is becoming that world. We are in a generation where laws regulating the online world are desperately necessary." Vice-Chairman Yoon asked for using real names for comments and getting rid of real-time charts for both music and search terms.

Do you think his petition will change anything?