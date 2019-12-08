22

Posted by jennywill

Record Label Industry Association of Korea petitions to get rid of real-time charts and to implement commenting under real names

The Record Label Industry Association of Korea (LIAK) petitioned for real names on comments as well as the termination of real-time charts on both music and search words. 

Vice-Chairman Yoon Dong Hwan of LIAK posted a formal petition on the Blue House's petition page, saying, "Everything online is becoming fabricated and controlled. We've come to a world where the peoples' interests, media, and culture are freely controlled. Hackers and illegal fabrication are moving the world the way they want to. Korea is becoming that world. We are in a generation where laws regulating the online world are desperately necessary." Vice-Chairman Yoon asked for using real names for comments and getting rid of real-time charts for both music and search terms.

Do you think his petition will change anything?

asvj169
25 minutes ago

Yes please... anonymity is good, but not at the cost of any of the artists. By removing the anonymity, people will at least think twice before posting something. I'm not saying that all these comments will lead to death, but no matter what anyone says, it does affect the artists, some of them irreparably. In the past one week itself, there have been countless artists who have stated that they are not healthy. It should never come down to that. Call me selfish, but these people provide a whole lot of comfort to me, and I'd rather have them perform than not.

diadems-387
1 hour ago

Good. Eliminate anonymity in Naver and Nate and hold those netizen killers responsible for the suffering they gleefully create.

