Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 13 minutes ago

'1 Night, 2 Days' season 4 starts off with double the viewership ratings of 'Mask King' & 'All The Butlers'

According to Nielsen Korea on December 9, the December 8 broadcast of KBS2's '1 Night, 2 Days' season 4 recorded an average viewership rating of 12.5% during part 1, and 15.7% during part 2!

In the same broadcast time frame, MBC's 'Mask King' recorded average ratings of 6.4% and 8.3%, while SBS's 'All The Butlers' recorded average ratings of 4.9% and 6.7%. In comparison, KBS2's signature weekend program '1 Night, 2 Days' displayed a promising return to its original time slot by starting off with nearly double the viewership ratings of its competing broadcasting station programs, as viewers nationwide also trended search terms like "'1 Night, 2 Days'" and "Kim Sun Ho" via major search engines. 

Meanwhile, the December 8 broadcast of '1 Night, 2 Days' consisted of cast members Kim Jong Min, Yeon Jung Hoon, Moon Se Yoon, DinDin, Kim Sun Ho, and VIXX's Ravi setting off for their first trip together to Danyang, Chungcheongbuk-do. The program airs every Sundays at 6:30 PM KST. 

