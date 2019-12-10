18

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Tiffany Young sheds tears seeing Girls' Generation's support messages

AKP STAFF

Tiffany Young shed tears after seeing Girls' Generation's support messages to her on 'Human Documentary - I Like People'.

The December 10th episode of the MBC show follows Tiffany Young on her solo tour in America, and the producers surprised the singer with support video messages from her girl group members. Taeyeon expressed, "Tiffany is a friend who always carries bright energy with her," Seohyun said, "She's an unni with strong leadership and sense of responsibility," and Sunny said, "She's very meticulous and careful, so she's lost a bit of weight due to that stress. I'm worried that she might be tired physically. We're so proud of you, and we want you to have more fun with it."

After seeing the videos, Tiffany shed tears, saying, "I'm crying. I'm holding it in. I'm trying to cry when the cameras are off. I miss them. My members. I was able to start because of my members' support, and I'm able to continue challenging myself."

  1. Girls' Generation
  2. Tiffany Young
  3. I LIKE PEOPLE
3 5,516 Share 82% Upvoted

2

soshilovelife33 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

Awww, my SONE heart!

Share

0

Winston2,544 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

many ppl dont understand how hard it is for her to promote solo in USA not under SM.

Even a big agency like JYP, YG and SM have failed to promote their solo artistes, Rain, CL, BoA etc in USA for a long time in the past, for Tiffany to do things like a Bus Tour and such going around and promoting, while not under a big agency is really hard and lonely for her.

its nice she has the members support even when she isnt under SM and members like Taeyeon and Seohyun who is under Namoo herself also continuing to support her.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND