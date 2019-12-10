Tiffany Young sheds tears seeing Girls' Generation's support messages

Tiffany Young shed tears after seeing Girls' Generation's support messages to her on 'Human Documentary - I Like People'.



The December 10th episode of the MBC show follows Tiffany Young on her solo tour in America, and the producers surprised the singer with support video messages from her girl group members. Taeyeon expressed, "Tiffany is a friend who always carries bright energy with her," Seohyun said, "She's an unni with strong leadership and sense of responsibility," and Sunny said, "She's very meticulous and careful, so she's lost a bit of weight due to that stress. I'm worried that she might be tired physically. We're so proud of you, and we want you to have more fun with it."



After seeing the videos, Tiffany shed tears, saying, "I'm crying. I'm holding it in. I'm trying to cry when the cameras are off. I miss them. My members. I was able to start because of my members' support, and I'm able to continue challenging myself."



