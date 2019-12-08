8D Creative releases statement claiming that IZ*ONE member Kang Hye Won has nothing to do with former employee booked for bribery

On December 6, media outlets called out entertainment agencies Starship Entertainment, Woollim Entertainment, and 8D Creative as the labels responsible for offering Mnet's Ahn Joon Young PD bribes, in return for manipulation of trainees' votes on the 'Produce' series.

Immediately afterward, a representative from 8D Creative stepped up with a firm response of denial, stating, "The former employee 'Ryu' mentioned in previous media reports did work under our company briefly, but he left as of last year. Afterward, 'Ryu' sent trainees from his current agency on 'Produce X 101'. The issues currently causing concerns are surrounding that process, and they have nothing to do with 8D Creative."

In earlier reports, it was revealed that a former employee of 8D Creative 'Ryu' was one of the individuals booked by police and forwarded to prosecution for charges of bribing Ahn Joon Young PD. However, according to 8D Creative, 'Ryu' did not partake in illegal bribes while in 8D Creative, and drew a firm line against ongoing suspicions that IZ*ONE member Kang Hye Won earned a spot in the final group due to manipulations.



