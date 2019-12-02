'SKY Castle' actor Jung Joon Ho officially denies any involvement in illegal resort operating without permit

Back on December 2, SBS's '8 O'clock News' aired a news report surrounding a luxury resort in Chuncheon, Gangwon-do, allegedly operating without a proper permit.

According to '8 O'clock News', this particular resort building runs on a multi-house complex permit as well as a sports complex permit, but has since changed its operation purpose to house tourism services, hospitality services including a luxury swimming pool, and more. The resort has illegally housed various large-scale tourist events since October of this year, the news report claimed. Finally, '8 O'clock News' noted that a popular film actor, also well-known as an honorary ambassador for the city of Chuncheon, was involved in the building of this resort.

Shortly after the report aired, many pointed out that veteran actor Jung Joon Ho of 'SKY Castle' is an honorary ambassador for Chuncheon, and that he was likely the actor named in the news report.

In response to the above accusations, Jung Joon Ho's agency STX Lion Heart revealed,





"Since actor Jung Joon Ho's casting in the upcoming film 'Sandglass', he has promoted as an honorary ambassador for Chuncheon. He has since taken on the role of the city's ambassador per the city's request, but he has not participated in any operations or management of this location in question, which is scheduled to be used as a filming set for 'Sandglass' in the future. As a result, we firmly declare that he has no relation to the recently raised accusations regarding illegal permit operations, whatsoever. Still, we apologize for not keeping a keen eye on Jung Joon Ho's surroundings as he is a public figure, and we also assure that he does not have any intentions to participate in this location's operations or management in the future. We will also be planning legal action against those who continue to raise false rumors regarding oru artist."

