Red Velvet's Yeri is a stylish 'New Balance' muse in 'High Cut'

Red Velvet's Yeri became casual sportswear brand 'New Balance's lovely new muse for the December issue of 'High Cut' magazine!

In her stylish solo pictorial, Yeri brought out her girly side to the fullest in pastel hairpieces, matched with street items inspired by the 90's. In her following interview, Yeri shared, "No one can be happy and bright all the time, but I try my best in this field of work that I am responsible for. When I say to myself that I should be bright and full of energy, I don't really feel 'downcast' easily. When I do feel exhausted, our fans are a big source of strength. They leave encouraging messages through SNS or through handwritten letters, and their words touch me with sincerity. I often read through fans' comments for that reason."



The idol also assured that nothing much has changed about Kim Ye Rim (Yeri's real name) as a person, as she revealed, "I still dislike the foods that I've always disliked, I still love the foods I've always loved, and my personality is the same as always. I like it this way. I just want to be me, not someone who tries to overdo it or take away from myself."







Check out some of Yeri's 'High Cut' pictorial cuts below!