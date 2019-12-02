U-KISS's Jun is 'Curious About U' in upbeat 2nd MV teaser for his solo debut

U-KISS's Jun has dropped an upbeat, energetic 2nd MV teaser for his Korean solo debut title track, "Curious About U"!

There's officially 2 more days left until the release of Jun's 1st solo single album 'Gallery', containing a total of 3 tracks including "Curious About U", "Mirror", and "Tell". As you can see in the MV teaser above, Jun will be debuting with a much brighter image than his previous sounds through his group U-KISS, raising fans' anticipation.

Stay tuned for Jun's full single album and MV release, coming December 5!