Shin Dong Yup and Kim Gu Ra's brutally honest remarks at '2019 SBS Entertainment Awards' had netizens burst out laughing.



The year-end award show was held on December 28 and there were eight nominees for the Daesang (Grand Prize), which ultimately went to Yoo Jae Suk for his work on 'Running Man'.





Host Kim Sung Joo came to interview each nominee and when it was Shin Dong Yup and Kim Gu Ra's turn, their brutally honest and self-deprecating humor had everyone burst out laughing.

When Kim Sung Joo introduced Shin Dong Yup to be a "strong contender for Daesang", he said, "I've never heard anything sounds this empty." He continued, "This is the first time I'm 100% certain that I won't receive the award. I'll work hard for the next year's award." When Kim Sung Joo asked if he would still accept the award if he happens to be the winner, he said, "For the first time in history, I would throw the trophy to the ground and stomp on it so that I would at least garner higher viewer ratings, because I'm sure I'll get mauled by the public."



Kim Gura's interview also had everyone cry-laughing. In his interview, he said, "I'm having a hard time acknowledging myself as a nominee, so I doubt that viewers will accept that. I'm very delighted but I can't fake my facial expression." He continued, "I think the award show should just go with the top three nominees that everyone can accept, such as Baek Jong Won, Yoo Jae Suk, and Shin Dong Yup. I suggest the three networks get together and just host one congregated award show, taking turns. I know the networks are doing this because of the ad revenue. A lot of the viewers would think I'm speaking the truth in a while."

After the show, many netizens voiced their support for his remarks. What do you think?