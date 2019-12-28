18

Jimin and Seolhyun say they have no celebrity friends

AOA's Seolhyun and Jimin expressed their jealousy for Chanmi's celebrity friends.

They were on 'Point of Point of Omniscient Interfere', and said, "We've been debuted for 8 years, but we don't really have celebrity friends." Seolhyun said, "We're really shy, so the members have a lot of fun with one another, but if someone comes in the waiting room, we get silent. We kind of get pushed around outside."


Jimin added, "I was jealous of Chanmi because she has a lot of other celebrity friends. A few months ago, on a contest program ('Queendom'), we had unit groups, and the leader for her group was MAMAMOO's Moon Byul. Chanmi said, 'My Moon Leader unni'. I'm still sad over that."




Pendragonx744 pts 52 minutes ago 1
lol, well I think Sungehee from OhMyGirl would want to be their friend with how much fangirling they did ^_^
vanessa-expedita65 pts 4 minutes ago 0
Heechul runs here.

