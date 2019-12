Kim Chung Ha showed that she is indeed a kind-hearted person at the backstage of '2019 KBS Gayo Daechukje'.



On December 27, Chung Ha was spotted asking the staff if she slept the night before at the backstage while waiting for her performance. The rest of the conversation is inaudible in the clip, but you can tell she cares for those who work hard out of the limelight.

Check out the clip and her performance below!